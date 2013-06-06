Rane New HAL System Units and Features

- In booth 635 at InfoComm 2013, Rane will preview new HAL additions available this fall: EXP7x eight-channel, drag-and-drop, acoustic echo canceller (AEC) that sets new ease-of-use and functionality, making it impossible to improperly route AEC reference signals.
- Proprietary Distributed Far End bus provides flexible far end I/O routing and selection, plus processing blocks automatically mirror the routed reference signal; Free Web Control available in Halogen, Version 4.0, works on any device with a browser, creating an HTML web page, with password protection that keeps settings safe; HAL4 two-channel DSP satisfies the simplest of budget-conscious installations.
- Targeting two-channel analog I/O applications that need a powerful configurable DSP, choose between EQ, AGC, compression, limiting, subwoofer filtering, ambient noise compensation, noise masking, and remote level or preset control—even from an iPad using Web Control.