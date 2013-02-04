DSE Early Registration Discount Extended

Early registration discounts for the Digital Signage Expo 2013 February 26-28 Annual Educational Conference program will be extended through Wednesday, February 13th.

Early booking discounts are significant. For instance, a “Gold Passport,” which provides registrants with the opportunity to attend their choice of four seminars, both Wednesday and Thursday Keynote breakfasts, On-Floor Workshops and the Trade Show Floor, normally costs $1,150.00, but those who book early can save 25 percent for a cost of $865.00.

While early registration discount extension also applies to all pre-show events, including both half-day and full-day conferences and special association member discounts, booking early also guarantees that attendees can see the program or event of their choice. For instance, The Live Installation Tour is now filling seats on the last available coach and many of the Vertical Industry Discussion Groups are at or reaching maximum capacity and several now have wait lists.

Richard Lebovitz, educational director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE, said, “We are experiencing active and enthusiastic registration momentum and are pleased to be able to give attendees who have not yet registered a little more time to do so and still qualify for significant discounts.”