Planar Introduces Multi-Touch Desktop Monitors for Windows 8

Planar Systems, Inc. has introduced the Planar Helium family of multi-touch desktop monitors designed to bring the touch experience alive when paired with a Microsoft Windows 8 device such as an Ultrabook, tablet or desktop PC.
- The Planar Helium family debuts with a 27-inch model (model PCT2785), capturing the Microsoft Windows 8 touch experience without costing thousands of dollars for an all-in-one solution. To use touch-enabled features, customers simply plug the monitor directly into their Ultrabook, tablet or desktop PC. The monitor includes a sleek, easily-adjustable, and ergonomically-friendly Helium Stand for a comfortable and controlled user experience. It also comes with a built-in webcam for video communication such as Skype, Microsoft Lync, and other webcam-based collaboration or video conferencing tools.
- “The desktop of the future is touch, and the Planar Helium multi-touch monitor delivers the ultimate touch experience,” said Cris Derr, product marketing director for Planar Systems. “This feature-rich monitor brings out the best in Windows 8 and with the touch technology, unique stand design and webcam, it facilitates user productivity and collaboration.”
- The Planar Helium multi-touch monitor is ideal for software developers, enterprise users and individual technology enthusiasts. Software developers, test engineers and designers will benefit from the ability to build and test touch-enabled applications right from the desktop. Businesses will benefit from high-quality presentations, easier data analysis, and collaboration features for improved decision making. Consumers, gamers and technology enthusiasts will enjoy the robust touch experience on a large display.
- “The giant 27-inch Planar Helium display really brings out the best in Windows 8,” said David Kelly, principal UX Architect & Microsoft MVP of [wire]stone. “As a firm focused on touch experiences with numerous touch-enabled applications for Windows 8, we’re using the monitor to develop and test our all of our applications. The high quality touch experience and combined feature set of the Planar Helium monitor has really improved our development time to market, as well as our overall workflow with Windows 8.”