Bringing Tech and Training Together

by Derek Dellinger



With more than 32,000 professionals from 90-plus countries expected at this year's InfoComm, attendees hope to balance training opportunities and test-taking with opportunities to witness the many new products on display.

"It’s such a huge show here," said Chris Howell, producer and director for Howl Media Group in Orlando, FL. "InfoComm covers the entire spectrum of audio/visual technology, everything a person could imagine that goes along with visual presentation."

Howell, attending InfoComm for the first time, said he is primarily interested in web video, camera tech, and anything that will help him to deliver video content over the web.

Kevin Glasson, a classroom consultant for California State University, Northridge, was impressed with the way InfoComm brings such a large and varied industry together.

"It’s nice to have industry standards.” Glasson said that he came to InfoComm to attend CTS prep training, as well as to scope out new control system technology. “What I really like about InfoComm is they've become the setting for the industry. And, if I pass the test, it’ll be nice to have those three initials at the end of my email.”

“I wanted a standardization baseline,” said Jim Diekhoff, president of Diekhoff Company, a set-design company in Nashville, TN. Diekhoff is interested in video and sound reinforcement products, networking and IT, and new releases from loudspeaker companies, in addition to training. “I was looking for certification that was real, and I was really impressed.”