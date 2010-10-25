AFMG Releases EASE Focus 2

- Ahnert Feistel Media Group (AFMG) has released EASE Focus 2. This major upgrade to EASE Focus 1 adds a host of new features, including:
- · 3D direct sound modeling with plan view and section view displays
- · Simulation of digitally steered columns and other configurable loudspeakers
- · Modeling of multiple systems within a single project.
- EASE Focus version 2 represents another stepping stone in AFMG’s strategy to provide the pro-audio community with easy-to-use and accurate acoustic modeling software that is inexpensive or even free. The new version combines several years of feedback from Focus 1 users worldwide. In addition to 3D modeling of projects, which can now include multiple systems, Focus 2 empowers users to work with configurable loudspeakers such as digitally steered columns. It also supports the GLL loudspeaker data format and facilitates direct data exchange with EASE and other AFMG software. Other new features are a virtual equalizer for tuning systems within the simulation, and computational coverage of the entire audio bandwidth from 20 Hz to 20 kHz.
- “EASE Focus 2 incorporates research that is summarized in our AES paper titled ‘Methods and Limitations of Line Source Simulation,’ which won this year’s AES Publications Award,” Stefan Feistel of AFMG commented. “We’re proud of the advances represented by this software tool, and excited by the growing number of leading loudspeaker manufacturers who have already licensed it. We will continue to offer a 15% introductory discount on manufacturer licenses until December 1, 2010.”
- Dominic Harter, Sales Director of Turbosound adds: "The release of Focus 2 marks a leap forward in this free-to-end-user modeling software. We have been using the software on beta with Flex Array for several months: our beta clients are extremely happy. TURBOSOUND has long believed that the skill base and experience of the team at AFMG is second to none in our industry. We are speaker designers, and that is where we focus all our energy. For acoustic predictions we go to the experts - these are the experts.”
- “AFMG has a tremendous track record of producing practical, mathematically rigorous software tools for better sound,” echoes Rik Kirby, VP of Sales & Marketing at Renkus-Heinz. “EASE Focus 2 represents another major step forward in our long-standing partnership with them, one that will make it even easier to tame difficult acoustic environments with our industry-leading Iconyx range of digitally steerable arrays.”
- "Digitally steered columns and mechanically aimed line arrays offer different solutions: either one can be right for a given application," commented Tom Back of Alcons Audio. "In either case, precision instruments require accurate simulation and configuration to deliver the best achievable sound. EASE Focus 2 is a powerful yet easy-to-use software tool that unlocks the potential of our pro-ribbon sound systems."
- EASE Focus 2 is free to end users. The program is available direct from AFMG at http://EaseFocus.com . EASE Focus 2 is also available from licensing manufacturers including Turbosound, Renkus-Heinz, Alcons Audio, FZ Audio, LD Premium, K-array, POL-AUDIO, Fane Systems, Master Audio, Seer Audio, IBO, Paragon Sound, and WorxAudio. AFMG will continue to make EASE Focus 1 freely available to end users, and to license it to loudspeaker manufacturers who do not need the added power and flexibility of EASE Focus 2.