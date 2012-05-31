VMP Multi-Just Mid-Size Flat Panel Mount

Video Mount Products will launch its new FP-MFTB Multi-Just mid-size flat panel wall mount with tilt at InfoComm 2012, booth N2540.
- Now shipping with an MSRP of $143.95, the low profile FP-MFTB holds medium-sized flat panels from 27- to 42-inches and up to 100 lbs.
- “The FP-MFTB is incredibly manageable before, during, and even after installation,” said Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “The preassembled space saving hinged wallplate only needs to be folded open once out-of-the-box. Besides its durability and ease of installation, what makes the FP-MFTB a must have are its kickstand, list adjustment, and vertical and horizontal level adjustment which allow for easy access cable management and perfect placement once already wall mounted. No more uninstalling and remounting the hardware if you didn’t get the alignment right the first time, or if you need to adjust cable connections either immediately or down the road at some point.”
- The FP-MFTB also has adjustable tilt of -5 degrees to +15 degrees while keeping the flat panel close to the wall.
- Additional specs for the FP-MFTB include:
- * Maximum flat panel hole pattern – 415mm x 345mm
- * Vertical height adjustment: 1 inch
- * List adjustment: +/- 3 degrees
- * Distance from wall to back of flat panel: 2.3 inches
- * Black powder coat finish