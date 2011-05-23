Analog Way to Showcase Multi-Layer Mixer

Analog Way will be showcasing Eikos (Ref. EKS500) at InfoComm 2011.
- Eikos is a Multi Layer Mixer Scaler Seamless Switcher offering up to 12 inputs including 4 fitted with SDI and 2 fitted with DVI-D. Eikos offers 3 operating modes: Multi Layer Mixer, 12 by 2 Seamless Native Matrix and QuadraVision modes.
- In Multi Layer Mixer mode, Eikos can display up to 6 layers: 3 Live Sources, 1 Frame and 2 Logos. Up to 2 PIPs can be displayed on a live background, or 3 PIPs on a still background. Live layers can be customized by the user. New effects are also available and can be combined during transitions. Eikos offers a classic preview as well as a Still Mosaic Full Preview function.
- Eikos also offers a 12 x 2 scaled native matrix with true seamless switching. In this mode, up to 2 PIPs can be added on a still background, and a mirror function is available.
- In QuadraVision mode, Eikos allows the display of 4 computer or video sources on the main output.
- A Video Output card provides SD or HDTV formats in various signals.