InfoComm Hosts University Day in London

InfoComm International will host one of two InfoComm University Days on November 20, 2014, onboard the HMS Belfast, London.

Chris Lavelle, regional director, UK & Ireland at InfoComm International said, “We’ve got an amazing line up of expert speakers who will present informative and topical issues. Interested parties are encouraged to sign up as early as possible.”

Cardiff and London University Days are supported by Canon Europe. The London University Day is supported by Audio-Technica.

Each day will be a full day of education covering topics including networked microphones to the behavior of light in projection, LED video wall displays, cloud computing, big data and a look at InfoComm’s new AV Systems Performance Verification Guide. Each event will be followed by a networking reception to reflect on the day.

Certified Technology Specialist holders can earn CTS®renewal points. Each event is free to InfoComm members and includes lunch.

There will be prize giveaways for delegates including a compact digital camera from Canon at both events and pair of Audio-Technica headphones at the London University Day.