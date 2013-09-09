ComQi Appoints New Executive Chairman

- Rob Keve, founder of the Fizzback Group, has been appointed Executive Chairman for ComQi. Rob will support the management team while overseeing ComQi's Board of Directors.
- Rob has extensive experience in the retail and technology industry as an entrepreneur, CEO and visionary. He is the founder of The Fizzback Group, a technology provider for real-time customer feedback and customer experience management in the retail space. He has held several executive positions for NICE Group, 3K Digital, Tufton Capital and Booz Allen & Hamilton, with particular expertise in business strategy, sales and operations. He received his MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, and his BA in Philosophy and Bsc in Mathematics from the University of Bristol.
- Ajay Chowdhury, ComQi's current Executive Chairman, will step down and join ComQi's advisory board.
- Ifti Ifhar, CEO of ComQi said "I am delighted with the appointment of such a respected and accomplished business leader to ComQi's board. Rob is bringing a tremendous amount of experience to our business and many new ideas that will enhance our strategic position in the marketplace, especially for Passport, our in-store mobile interactive solution. I would also like to thank Ajay for his valuable contributions to ComQi over the last six years and I look forward to continuing to work with him on our advisory board."
- Commenting on his new role, Rob Keve said, "This is an exciting time to be joining ComQi. I look forward to helping the company achieve success."
