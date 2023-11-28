Justin Kennington Resigns from SDVoE Alliance, Stephane Tremblay Appointed President

The SDVoE Alliance today announced Justin Kennington has resigned from his role as president, effective immediately, and introduced Stephane Tremblay as the new president of the nonprofit consortium, which includes technology providers collaborating to standardize the adoption of Ethernet to transport AV signals in Pro AV environments.

In 2016, Kennington conceived and founded the SDVoE Alliance to drive a standards-based approach to AV technology. Under his leadership, the SDVoE Alliance has grown from a handful of visionary Founding Members—including Christie, NETGEAR, Semtech, and ZeeVee—to a global organization with more than 60 industry-leading companies representing the vast diversity of the Pro AV industry. The SDVoE Alliance has developed a robust technology, established strong brand awareness, and created a vibrant community of SDVoE adopters.

“It is with mixed emotions that I have decided to step down to pursue new opportunities, personally and professionally,” said Kennington. “I am incredibly proud of the milestones, accomplishments, and growth of the SDVoE Alliance. I sincerely thank the SDVoE Alliance Board of Directors, the membership, and the staff for their support and dedication during my time as president."

Kennington welcomed Tremblay as president, calling him an industry trailblazer and technology visionary. "Stephane is a highly respected industry veteran with a deep understanding of and passion for SDVoE technology," he added. "Actually, he is personally responsible for my joining the team that created SDVoE in the first place! I am confident he will lead the SDVoE Alliance to even greater heights.”

Stephane Temblay (left) and Justin Kennington (Image credit: SDVoE)

“I’m honored to be appointed by the SDVoE Alliance Board of Directors as the president of the SDVoE Alliance," Tremblay said. "Over the last seven years, Justin and the SDVoE Alliance have collaborated to solve industry challenges, promote the SDVoE standard, and educate the market about the benefits of AV-over-IP. I am energized to build upon the foundation that Justin has established, and I look forward to the continued growth and success of the SDVoE Alliance.”

Tremblay is a familiar face to the organization, as he developed the technology that serves as the foundation for the SDVoE Alliance. With three decades of experience in the field of semiconductors and electronics, Tremblay designed the SDVoE Alliance’s IP-based system architecture to create a more flexible, reliable, and cost-effective solution compared to point-to-point connectivity and circuit switches. As a result, SDVoE technology is the only off-the-shelf solution that provides a complete, interoperable solution.