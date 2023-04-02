Airtame Appoints New Sales Executives

Airtame (opens in new tab) has appointed Dan Deem to vice president of sales (Americas) and Peter Kristensen to vice president of sales (EMEA). Both hires signify Airtame’s investment in expanding its global network and supporting efforts to provide top quality collaboration tools for offices and educational institutions around the world.

“I look forward to contributing to Airtame’s continuous path of growth in the Americas and reinforcing its strong reputation as a responsive and technology-forward collaboration company,” said Deem. “I believe customer success and satisfaction should be key drivers in every step of our business development and growth strategies, and I’m proud to be working with a company that shares those same values.”

Deem, a U.S. Navy combat veteran, has over 35 years of sales experience and has held leadership roles at major technology companies including Panasonic, Apple, and Oracle. Prior to joining Airtame, Deem was the senior vice president of Boxlight’s Enterprise and Government team, responsible for building their go-to-market strategy for North America across their entire product portfolio while implementing distribution, channel, and sales strategies.

With a solid footprint in the EMEA market already, the appointment of Kristensen marks Airtame's further expansion and highlights the opportunity to develop partner relationships. Kristensen will work collaboratively with the entire Airtame team, with a specific focus on leading and growing the partner distribution network across the EMEA region.

Kristensen comes to Airtame with over 25 years of experience in the IT and technology industries, having worked in multiple positions at major companies including HP, Acer, and Panasonic. He brings knowledge of the reseller and end customer market based on former roles in sales, purchasing, product, and marketing. “I’m looking forward to beginning my tenure with Airtame and working with a talented global team to create value for customers, resellers, and the company,” said Kristensen. “It’s an exciting time to be joining Airtame, and I’m honored to be a part of this growth journey.”

Airtame’s new hires join following the announcement of the company’s most recent investment round during which it raised over 2.5 million USD. The capital will support Airtame’s ongoing transformation and global market expansion as the leading all-in-one solution for shared screens in business and education, challenging the norms in the AV industry with a newly introduced hardware-enabled SaaS platform.