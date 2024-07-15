Pro AV Newsmakers: ISE Unveils New Innovation Park and a Slew of New Hires

While many people in the United States opened up July with celebrations and fireworks, Pro AV began the month with a bang. Get caught up with the latest people on the move, partnerships, and the all-new Innovation Park planned for ISE 2025.

People News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Advanced Systems Group Appoints Andy Wiswell as Production Technology Ambassador

(Image credit: ASG)

Advanced Systems Group (ASG) named broadcast industry veteran Andy Wiswell as the company’s production technology ambassador. Known in the media and entertainment industry for his 40-plus year career with Sony Broadcast, Wiswell brings an invaluable combination of knowledge and connections to ASG.

Wiswell supports ASG’s expanding client base with high-profile entertainment, corporate, education, broadcast, and post facilities throughout the U.S. Given his extensive background at Sony, he’s well versed in hardware and software video production technology. His knowledge and connections beyond Sony are expansive. Wiswell will assist ASG in a wide range of tasks, including supporting personnel with sophisticated configurations.

K-array USA Strengthens Touring and Production Division with Industry Veteran David Rees

(Image credit: K-array)

K-array USA welcomed David Rees as business development manager for production and touring. In his new role, Rees is responsible for expanding K-array’s visibility within the touring and live event production industry. His focus will be on showcasing K-array's unique, efficient, and innovative audio solutions to vendors and artists, leveraging the company's cutting-edge technology in powerful touring systems and software applications.

Rees brings over 20 years of experience in the live event production industry to K-array USA, having held a dynamic range of previous roles in the live event sector from small clubs to large stadiums at some of the most respected organizations in the industry. Previously, he served as national director of facilities and venue operations for SaveLive, director of production for Hollywood Park (YouTube Theater/SoFi Stadium), and national director of production for Live Nation. In addition to his management experience, Rees is a seasoned live sound engineer with over 20 years of experience mixing for a variety of artists and events.

Korbyt Expands Senior Leadership Team

(Image credit: Korbyt)

Korbyt expanded its leadership team with four VP and C-level appointments to usher in the company’s next phase of growth. Expanding the senior leadership team marks Korbyt’s most notable organizational development since the company received a strategic investment from Clearhaven Partners in July 2023.

As CFO of Korbyt, Stuart Mitchell calls on his deep experience working with technology and software companies to drive profitable growth and be a trusted partner to the wider leadership group. Mitchell is uniquely suited to his new role as CFO as an accredited member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland, with deep C-level experience at several successful B2B software companies.

Newly appointed VP of marketing Christel Billault leads the strategic direction and execution of Korbyt’s marketing initiatives. With more than two decades of experience in B2B SaaS marketing, Billault brings a wealth of expertise to establish Korbyt’s leadership and drive growth through innovative and integrated marketing strategies. As VP of engineering, Adam Griffis leads the engineering team responsible for developing and expanding the Korbyt Anywhere platform. He comes to Korbyt by way of CommentSold, where he served as VP of engineering. In his new role as VP of product management, Travis Kemp leads the strategic vision and execution of Korbyt’s product portfolio. With a deep passion for developing innovative solutions, Kemp is dedicated to driving the next generation of Korbyt’s offerings, ensuring they meet the evolving needs of customers and the market.

Planar Bolsters New England Sales Team

(Image credit: Planar)

Planar welcomed Bill Copley as a regional account manager for the company's New England sales team. With more than 20 years in the AV industry, Copley brings a wealth of integrator and manufacturer sales experience with display technologies and control systems. His breadth of understanding equips him with insights and skills that will directly aid him in working with dealers to grow Planar's footprint in the region. Copley will cover Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Upstate New York.

Powersoft Bolsters Global Team with Five New Hires

Clockwise from top left: Jonathan Wu, business development manager in China, Chen Jinfu, business development manager in Southeast Asia, Michael Wu, solution engineer in China, Tom Bland, solution engineer in the UK, Joe Byrne, solution engineer in the US. (Image credit: Powersoft)

Powersoft has expanded its global team with the appointment of two new business development managers and three new solution engineers. With over 20 years of industry experience, Jonathan Wu, newly appointed business development manager for China, possesses a deep understanding of the pro-audio market. He is charged with enhancing the user experience and product knowledge for Chinese clients, as well as continue to raise Powersoft’s brand awareness in China. In his new role, Wu will be focusing on nurturing relationships with potential clients, partners, and stakeholders.

Jinfu Chen, business development manager for the Southeast Asian market, will focus on Indonesia, Thailand, The Philippines, and Vietnam ensuring growth objectives by creating direct relationships with key integrators and consultants and utilizing regular meetings and training sessions within the distribution network. Chen has an extensive background in the industry, having previously worked with Yamaha Commercial Audio and Audio-Technica, as well as a freelance sound engineer.

As a new solution engineer for the Chinese market, Michael Wu's plan is to collaborate with Powersoft’s partner EZPro Intl order to promote the application of innovative products in the Chinese market and explore their potential within specific market segments. This includes training, promotion, and technical support.

In the U.K., new solution engineer Tom Bland—who has been around the pro-AV world since he was born and started his first role in the education and application support team at d&b audiotechnik GB after graduating university—will be helping the sales team by offering training, demos, and technical help, as well as being directly available to Powersoft’s users and specifiers to help them better understand Powersoft’s offerings and providing them with support on how to get the right tool for the job.

Joe Byrne, whose industry experience includes more than 30 years in AV integration, live production, and manufacturing, joins the Powersoft U.S. team as solution engineer. Byrne will focus on assessing the immediate needs of Powersoft’s U.S. team, including day-to-day activities, product training, customer education and overall technical support systems.

QuickLink Expands Its U.S. Presence

Left to Right: Andrew Takacs and Donny Oropeza. (Image credit: QuickLink)

QuickLink appointed two high-level personnel specifically for the United States and Canadian markets, including Andrew Takacs, who has been hired as head of sales, and Donny Oropeza as pre-sales engineer and customer success engineer. In addition, QuickLink recently opened its new U.S. office in San Antonio, TX, furthering its strategic expansion and continuous commitment to offering exemplary sales, service, and support to its customers, throughout the United States and Canada.

Takacs brings over 20 years of sales and business development experience to QuickLink. In this new role, he will drive sales in the U.S. and Canada, broadening QuickLink’s reach throughout those regions. In his previous roles at NewTek and Vizrt, Takacs led the development and execution of business strategies for top revenue-producing resellers in the broadcast and post-production industries. His expertise in relationship and long sales cycle management, as well as new business growth, will be invaluable as he leads the QuickLink sales team in North America.

Oropeza works in tandem with Takacs to support the sales channel, provide necessary technical expertise, and actively work to close business. Bringing 25 years of experience from Vizrt/NewTek, Oropeza’s career has seen him rise from corporate ranks. His deep understanding of technical support, sales engineering, and territory management will be beneficial to QuickLink’s U.S./Canadian initiatives.

Company News

New Innovation Park Announced for ISE 2025

(Image credit: ISE)

Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) unveiled its brand-new Innovation Park for ISE 2025. Centrally located in Congress Square, this dynamic initiative is set to take place on every show day from February 4-7, 2025, and promises to be an opportunity for startups to showcase breakthrough business ideas and connect with industry leaders. Innovation Park will include a dedicated Investors Lounge as well as a Pitching Stage programmed on all four days of the show by start-up venture capital experts Plug & Play.

Innovation Park will be the epicenter of entrepreneurship at ISE 2025. This new and dedicated space is crafted to support and amplify the efforts of startups – those companies in the early stages of operations with a unique product or service offering, who are looking to scale up quickly. Providing a unique opportunity to expand their capabilities through valuable connections with ISE’s influential professional audience key features of Innovation Park include:

Exhibition Area: An exclusive space with promotional pods to showcase the latest innovations. This area aims to position startups in front of ISE’s influential professional audience, providing opportunities to meet and engage with potential buyers, suppliers, and investors.

An exclusive space with promotional pods to showcase the latest innovations. This area aims to position startups in front of ISE’s influential professional audience, providing opportunities to meet and engage with potential buyers, suppliers, and investors. Pitching Stage: Managed by Plug and Play, one of the world's leading early-stage venture capital firms, the Innovation Park Pitching Stage offers startups a platform to present their innovations to a discerning audience of experts, investors, and business professionals.

Managed by Plug and Play, one of the world's leading early-stage venture capital firms, the Innovation Park Pitching Stage offers startups a platform to present their innovations to a discerning audience of experts, investors, and business professionals. Investors Forum: An exclusive event on the first day of ISE 2025, designed to offer investors and startups additional exposure and opportunities to discuss our industry and trends.

An exclusive event on the first day of ISE 2025, designed to offer investors and startups additional exposure and opportunities to discuss our industry and trends. Matchmaking / Networking Lounge: Facilitates strategic connections between startups and potential partners or investors, enhancing collaborative opportunities.

Facilitates strategic connections between startups and potential partners or investors, enhancing collaborative opportunities. Hackathon: An exciting competition which will see industry experts and students working collaboratively to solve problems and develop innovative solutions in real-time. The winning teams will be announced on the final day of ISE.

An exciting competition which will see industry experts and students working collaboratively to solve problems and develop innovative solutions in real-time. The winning teams will be announced on the final day of ISE. Startup Networking Evening Event: An informal, engaging networking event allowing startups to build relationships in a relaxed atmosphere.

EAW Names Sales Force as New Manufacturer’s Rep in Florida

(Image credit: EAW)

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) named Sales Force & Associates as its new manufacturer’s representative in Florida. Based in Hollywood, FL, Sales Force also serves the Southeast and Caribbean regions.

“The addition of such a forward-thinking company as Sales Force will bring a fresh approach to expanding EAW’s reach in Florida,” said TJ Smith, president of EAW. “With their deep understanding of pro audio, we’re very much looking forward to having them on our team.”

With a staff that has over 50 years of widely diversified experience and knowledge in the pro audio, lighting, and video industry, Sales Force acts as an extension of the brands it represents, allowing the relationship between the dealer and manufacturer to grow successfully and effectively.

Severtson Screens Names Phoenix Marketing Group New Representatives

(Image credit: Phoenix Marketing Group)

Severtson Screens has appointed Lincolnton, N.C.-based Phoenix Marketing Group to represent the company’s home theater, commercial, and Pro AV lines in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast regions. Phoenix Marketing Group is a Luxury Technology Manufacturer’s Representative, covering 20 states along the east coast with a team of uniquely handpicked individuals. PMG focused on lighting design, indoor and outdoor shading, smart automation, audio and video solutions, outdoor living spaces and acoustical treatments for residential, commercial, and industrial segments.

Vision2 Marketing to Rep FOR-A in U.S. Market

(Image credit: FOR-A)

As part of a more expansive push into the U.S. market, FOR-A partnered with Vision2 Marketing, a manufacturers’ rep for pro audio, video, lighting, and control. Vision2 will handle all lines of FOR-A video software and hardware from its growing line up of IP-based solutions to its popular video switchers, routing switchers, frame synchronizers, color correctors, signal processors, and video servers. V2 will support FOR-A in the southeastern, southern, and western U.S. states.

“We’ve recently expanded our staff and services in the U.S., and we’re thrilled to add FOR-A to our client roster at this time,” said Matt Bouck Partner and regional account manager, Vision2 Marketing. “We’ve been very impressed with their internal product development as well as new partner lines, such as the Alfalite LED displays and ClassX graphics. The new line up of software-based products including the SOAR-A live video production platform and the RDS Conductor resource sharing solution address issues our clients are asking about now. They’re looking for a seamless solution for multi-vendor, software-based live production. FOR-A is a well-known and respected brand for its quality engineering, durability and accessible price point. We look forward to a very long and successful relationship.”

Palmer Digital Group Moves into Larger Office Space

(Image credit: Palmer Digital Group)

Palmer Digital Group has moved into a new 2,500-square-foot office space to accommodate the company’s rapid business growth over its first five years. The new space was redesigned from the ground up as an extension of the existing facility, with PDG’s previous office space vacated and returned to Palmer Digital Group’s parent company, Industrial Enclosure Corporation (IEC), for other business functions related to its electronics enclosure manufacturing operation.

Palmer Digital Group (PDG) worked with outside architects and contractors to design and prepare the new workspace, which includes four offices, five cubical spaces, one large meeting room and a cafeteria. The space was previously a storage space for an outside company, and PDG brought in various teams to raise walls, add flooring and run electrical among other needs to support business operations. PDG has retained the existing workshop and warehouse space where its digital menu boards, kiosks and other indoor/outdoor structures are designed and built, adding a new laser machine and robot welder to accelerate the manufacturing process.

The new space will remain the headquarters to all business functions including sales, finance and manufacturing, with plenty of room to accommodate new employees as jobs are created. That includes new engineering and high-level customer service positions that PDG are actively seeking to fill.