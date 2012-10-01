Liberty AV Solutions Reveals New Logo

Liberty AV Solutions has unveiled its new logo. The company says it is "introducing a fresh face to the world, paying just due to its storied past, while reflecting upon a dynamic new future."
- Incorporating the “running man” emblem that is part of its parent company WESCO International’s logo, Liberty’s graphics reboot, like its three main brands—Liberty Wire & Cable, Intelix Analog & Digital Devices, and PanelCrafters Custom Plates & Panels—is designed to give better expression to the comprehensive Liberty AV Solutions customer experience.
- “Our new logo reflects the changes seen in recent years at Liberty, and also within the industry at large,” Becky McWilliams, Liberty AV Solutions vice president of marketing, told those attending a company event where the new logo made its official debut. “As technology continues to converge at so many different levels, we want to assure our customers that we’ll always have what they need. With the power of WESCO behind us, a foundation is clearly in place to offer stability, growth, and huge buying potential to those who have come to rely upon us over the years.”
- The new logo utilizes the colors of Liberty’s first corporate imprint to symbolically respect the past, then adds the running man to represent both the Wesco connection and the company’s commitment to moving forward with innovative growth.