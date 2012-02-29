Harris Introduces HView™ SX Pro

Harris Corporation has introduced HView™ SX Pro, a scalable, highest-density multi-display management system for the broadcast industry.

The HView SX Pro extends Harris’ HView multiviewer range, delivering a signal processing and monitoring option for control room environments. Its compact design reduces space, power and complexity while offering high picture quality and flexible control options. Its high-density design accommodates more sources and outputs in fewer rack units to reduce system and installation costs.

Harris customers can use the HView SX Pro as a standalone solution or integrated within Harris® Platinum™ routers. The HView SX Pro offers low-latency processing and enhances image quality through Harris MicroFine scaling technology. Built-in control features maximize display options, from single-surface video wall configurations to multi-unit or multi-room systems.

“Live broadcast and production environments have become increasingly complex as the number of signal sources increase, increasing the need to simplify monitoring processes across facilities,” said Harris Morris, president, Harris Broadcast Communications. “Harris has made significant strides in multi-display processing that help to minimize costs for our customers without compromise to quality and innovation.”

The Harris SX Pro will debut at CABSAT 2012, taking place February 28 to March 1 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre (Stand S3-A21, Sheikh Saeed Hall), and will follow in North America at the 2012 NAB Show, taking place April 14-18 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Booth N2502).