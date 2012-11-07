Mills James Installs VitalSigns Digital Signage at COSI

Mills James recently completed a VitalSigns digital signage installation at Columbus’ Center of Science and Industry (COSI). The installation consists of 10 high-energy, synchronized multi-panel displays located on either side of the main entryway to serve as the “Gateway into the World of COSI.”
- “Bringing this new digital signage on-site engages our visitors as they first arrive,” said David E. Chesebrough, president and CEO of COSI. “We appreciate the support of Mills James in this project and look forward to the unique ways we’ll be able to use the signage.”
- Dale McClintock, vice president of Creative Engineering for VitalSigns at Mills James, said that the multi-panel displays feature fast-paced visual imagery and video with integrated audio, all designed to excite guests about their visit to COSI. “The displays are the first thing people see when they walk into the building,” said McClintock, “so it’s important that they serve the dual purpose of informing guests about current exhibits and attractions, and imparting a sense of wonder about what lies ahead.”
- In addition to the physical installation of the displays, Mills James provides a full-complement of services through its VitalSigns solution, including hardware, software, content creation and on-going support. “We handle everything from the acquisition of the actual displays and computer systems necessary to drive them, to the development of a custom content management system (CMS) from which the displays are centrally updated, to the creation of a wide array of video, audio and motion graphics content to run on the displays,” said McClintock. “VitalSigns is an all-in-one solution that alleviates the need for clients to juggle multiple vendors for all the different services required when implementing a digital and interactive display network.”