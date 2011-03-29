Visionary Solutions Partners With AMX

Visionary Solutions (VSI) has renewed its agreement with AMX to be part of the control and automation system suppliers InConcert Partner Program.

Under the agreement, VSI products have been integrated to be fully interoperable with AMX's Vision2 IPTV solution, an integrated video capture, management, and distribution system.

"AMX works with manufacturers like Visionary Solutions to simplify equipment integration and provide our dealers and agents with the ability to create and install a system efficiently," said Robert Choate, InConcert partnership program director for AMX. "Through this partnership, IP encoders from Visionary Solutions are easily incorporated into an AMX Vision2 system and there will be no time-consuming installation or system support issues."





The Vision2 system provides for easy installation and operation in any environment and can handle acquisition from any analog or digital source, distribution of live or pre-recorded content over any IP network, and remote management and scheduling for up to 100 channels via AMX's intuitive user-interface."We're very proud to work alongside AMX to integrate our respective technologies and make an appealing package for dealers or anyone looking for a robust and flexible IPTV system," said Will Bakewell, president of Visionary Solutions. "Not only is this system easy to install, thanks to the proven interoperability of AMX and VSI equipment, but the AMX control technology also makes the system extremely easy to use."