PESA Earns DoD Certification for Video Distribution Systems

- PESA, a U.S.-based design and manufacturer of professional audio and video signal distribution, recently announced that its Video Distribution System (VDS) and several products in its Cheetah large-scale router and PESA PRO signal processing lines have been certified by the US Department of Defense.
- This reflects PESA's commitment to providing mission-critical products for high definition video and audio distribution.
- PESA is the first and only company to achieve listing on the Department of Defense Unified Capabilities (UC) Approved Products List (APL) as a Video Distribution System (VDS). The APL is managed by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).
- These products underwent rigorous testing by DISA's Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) and received Interoperability Certification (IOC) and Information Assurance (IA) accreditation from JITC - the organizational element responsible for certifying joint and combined interoperability of all Department of Defense (DoD) information technology and national security systems.
- "Mission critical situations demand high-quality distribution and switching of HD video," said Colonel (Retired) John T. Wright, senior vice president of Sales and Business Development for PESA. "Our senior military and civilian leadership rely on extremely detailed imagery for C4ISR and to execute mission command. This certification ensures that all DoD commands and activities can take advantage of the quality and interoperability between disparate video chains that PESA's VDS systems provide."
- JITC evaluates technologies that provide warfighters with high-tech advantages in both peacetime and war. The command uses an extensive array of software and hardware based testing procedures when evaluating products that can serve an important role in the military's technological arsenal - whether directly on the battlefield or in a critical supporting role. JITC certification also ensures that a technological device or system meets the full standards to operate in a Unified Capabilities environment. The APL is the DoD's single authoritative source for certified products intended for use on DoD networks.
- "PESA has provided video distribution solutions to its government customers for nearly four decades, with special considerations for agencies that require high-performance assurance and interoperability in command and control environments," said Chuck Tillett, president and COO. "PESA's products are currently used by many military and government agencies. JITC Certification enables us to extend our reach to other departments and agencies looking to expand their role in mission critical environments."
- PESA offers a complete portfolio of secure, high-definition video switching and distribution solutions with the ability to deliver up to full 1080p communications. With an array of robust features necessary to support continuity of operations, command and control and emergency preparedness and response, the Cheetah product line has proven to be a solid foundation for many government and federal agencies, such as the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and NASA.