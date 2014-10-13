Enter the SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2014 List

It's that time of year again! Enter today for a chance to be listed among the Top 50 Systems Integrators in the commercial AV industry for 2014. The deadline for entry is Friday, October 31. Simply follow the survey link below, complete the necessary information, and you're on your way to being recognized among the top companies in commercial AV.

The SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators list is based on each company's revenue for commercial AV system design and installation, as well as its total revenue for the current year. To be eligible for Top 50 consideration, a company's revenue for commercial AV system design and installation MUST account for over 50% of its total revenue.

Fill our your entry survey here.

The survey is open until October 31, so enter today to make sure you're among the top companies in the industry!

If you have any questions pertaining to the list, please contact SCN associate editor Lindsey Adler at ladler@nbmedia.com.

Editor's Note: the call for entries has been extended to October 31.