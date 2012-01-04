ISE to Host Live Events Conference

Integrated Systems Europe will host the inaugural Dynamic Events conference in Amsterdam on Monday, January 30. Dynamic Events is a new conference dedicated to the use of lighting, sound, video and staging technologies in large-scale entertainment and sporting environments. The 2012 edition will focus on international ceremonies which receive a global televised audience and which, because of their scale, their need for creative innovation and their mission-critical nature, pose particular challenges to the event community.

“Every year for the past three or four years, we have seen a substantial increase in the number of ISE attendees who list ‘live events’ as a major source of revenue,” comments Mike Blackman, Managing Director, Integrated Systems Events. “Many C-level people in business today grew up on rock-and-roll, and their desire to inject their brands with the energy and production values of concert touring has made the live-events market an increasingly fertile hunting ground for the professional AV and systems integration community.”

“We are therefore delighted to be hosting the inaugural Dynamic Events conference at ISE 2012. As well as giving many more of our attendees a reason to arrive in Amsterdam a day early, the conference will also attract manufacturers, distributors, brand managers, event designers and other professionals from this market who have not previously visited ISE.”

Justin Gawne, General Manager, Mondiale Publishing, adds: “We’ve been visiting ISE every year since the event’s launch and have been hugely impressed with the way the commercial side of the show has diversified from its roots in corporate AV installation. It is the quality of the show’s visitors, not just their numbers, which has really driven the ISE success story, and a highly focused conference such as Dynamic Events fits this growth pattern perfectly.”

An outline program for Dynamic Events 2012 is available now. The day will begin with a keynote speech from Ric Birch, CEO of global ceremonies production company Spectak, with a series of subsequent panel discussions focusing on video and projection, audio, and lighting design. Confirmed panelists for these discussions include Gary Hardesty, chief designer and project manager for audio systems at the Beijing Olympic opening and closing ceremonies; Ross Ashton, the man responsible for pitch projection at the closing ceremony of the South Africa World Cup; and Durham Marenghi, lighting designer for the Beijing Olympic handover ceremony. The conference was organized by Mondiale Publishing in association with the company’s international magazines TPi and mondo*dr.

Further program details will be announced shortly, and Mike Blackman concludes: “The London Olympic Games of 2012 clearly makes this Conference hugely topical, but ceremony productions of the kind Dynamic Events will be looking at are happening every year in countries across the globe. We look forward to welcoming event professionals from all over the world to Amsterdam on January 30, and to the launch of a genuinely agenda-setting Conference for this industry.”