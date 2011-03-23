Magenta Names Kevin Prince President

New Milford, CT--Magenta Research has appointed Kevin Prince to the previously vacant position of president of the company.
- Kevin Prince
- Prince comes to Magenta after serving as chief operating officer for Chyron Corporation, a company he originally joined in 2005 as VP of strategic marketing. Prince advanced through a series of roles that included senior vice president of operations and senior vice president of engineering and product management before being appointed COO.
- "I am thrilled to bring Kevin Prince on board as President," said Keith Mortensen, CEO and founder of Magenta Research. "His extensive career experience in product management and strategic marketing-which resulted in increased revenues for the advanced technology companies that employed him-makes him the ideal individual to maximize Magenta's efforts globally."
- "I look forward to assisting in the continued expansion of Magenta Research's global footprint while enhancing our product line in order to provide customers with unmatched AV signal distribution solutions," Prince said.