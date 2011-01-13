Powersoft Changes Corporate Structure

- Ventura, CA--Powersoft is pleased to announce the formation of a new U.S. corporate structure and move to an expanded facility in California. The new corporation, Powersoft Audio Technologies makes its home in an expanded 1,600-square-foot facility that serves as the national sales, service and support center for the innovative, industry leading amplifiers. Ken Blecher, who joined the Powersoft team in May 2010, will lead the new company, with Tom Bensen remaining in the east as the Key Accounts Manager and Steven Temmel as the Operations and Service Manager. The new facility officially opens in mid January 2011.
- “Our U.S. operation has been growing in leaps and bounds and we needed to expand our physical presence through the formation of a new corporate entity and by creating a unified facility that covers all aspects of the business under one roof,” says Claudio Lastrucci, one of Powersoft’s founders. “We are very pleased to announce that Ken Blecher, who brings over 25-years of experience to the table, will head up the operation with the title Executive Vice President. We are sure this new direction will better serve Powersoft clients and further expand the Powersoft brand in the U.S.”
- “We are very excited to be able to take Powersoft amplifiers to the next level in the U.S.,” says Blecher. “Our new location will be the new sales and national service center for the U.S. that will encompass both rack and module amplifiers. By having all remote service centers reporting to this office, we believe our new facility will allow us to efficiently achieve superior customer service and support for all our products. Although our products are incredibly reliable and the overall quantity of amplifiers needing repair is limited, we are striving for a 48 to 72-hour turnaround with all repairs by the end of second quarter 2011.”
- To help reach this turnaround goal, the facility will utilize the same proprietary, Powersoft-manufactured test equipment as used by Powersoft, Italy. Additional services include quality control for demo units, customization of product for orders, and hardware and software customer and representative support. In short, the office will be handling all aspects of Powersoft products.
- “I am especially pleased to see Powersoft take this important step,” says Bensen. “In my new role, I will maintain the strong relationships I have with the core group of key Powersoft customers and loyal supporters, while assisting the company in this transition and growth. I am proud to have been instrumental in Powersoft’s success and to be able to continue to contribute to its promising future.”