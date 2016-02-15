Digital Signage Expo Early Registration Deadline This Friday

Digital Signage Expo, the world’s largest international trade show and educational conference dedicated to digital displays, interactive technology and digital communications networks, announced today that early registration discounts for its 2016 Educational Conference program will be extended through Friday, Feb. 19, expiring at 11:59 p.m. PST.



Early booking discounts are significant. For instance, a two-day pass, which provides registrants with the opportunity to attend any two days of conference programming, the Wednesday Keynote Breakfast and Thursday Clear Concept Awards Keynote Luncheon, On-Floor Workshops, the Trade Show Floor, and the Wednesday evening Networking Reception and APEX Awards Ceremony, normally costs $1,150, but those who book early can save 22 percent for a cost of only $895.

While the early registration discount extension also applies to all pre-show events, including full-day conferences and special association member discounts, booking early also guarantees that attendees can see the program or event of their choice. For instance, The Digital Signage Guided Installation Tour is now filling seats on the last available coach and most of the Industry Roundtable Discussion Groups are close to reaching their maximum capacity. Wait lists are available for events that sell out.

“We are experiencing active and enthusiastic registration momentum and are pleased to be able to give attendees who have not yet registered a little more time to do so and still qualify for significant discounts,” said Andrea Varrone, Digital Signage Expo’s Show Director. “We also want to thank BroadSign International for sponsoring Digital Signage Expo’s educational conference program, which gives us the ability to provide the variety and professional expertise that makes the program so popular each year.”

Registration for the pre- or post-show certifications programs, or any of the educational programs at Digital Signage Expo, which are eligible for certification renewal credits, is available at Digital Signage Expo’s website. An additional 10 percent registration discount is extended to Digital Signage Federation members. Exhibit Hall Only passes, which include admittance to the Wednesday evening networking reception, are also available free to qualified attendees.