Christie Brings Solutions That Rock to Atlanta

Christie, along with Draper, Alcorn McBride, CyberTouch and Tannoy, is presenting the latest Solutions that Rock show, a free event introducing several of its new display solutions to organizations involved with professional AV rental staging, fixed installs and corporate AV environments. The event takes place January 15 – 17 at GPB (Georgia Public Broadcasting) Media in Atlanta.

“Solutions that Rock” provides an opportunity for consultants, architects, service planners and designers to get hands-on experience with audio and visual systems and discover ways for projection to turn their ideas into reality. There will be an Open House for all end-users, consultants and integrators/dealers on January 15 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., sponsored by JB & A.

January 16th and 17th are sponsored by top local integrator Technical Innovation with January 16th open only to end-users invited by Technical Innovations, while January 17th is open to all end-users and consultants. Draper will be holding AIA certified classes from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on both Jan. 16 and Jan. 17 when the doors open.

“Solutions that Rock” is also an informal opportunity for dealers, integrators, distributors and end users to see how the showcased products offer leading edge and fully workable solutions for their customers. Attendees will participate in technology demonstrations and get hands-on experience of the capabilities for each solution, making them more confident when demonstrating and selling to customers and prospects.

Products on Display

Highlighting the exhibits will be a tower display of Christie MicroTiles, a flexible, high-resolution modular design concept. Christie MicroTiles are built on DLP technology and designed for image quality in demanding indoor, high ambient light environments.

Both the Christie E Series and Christie G Series of projectors will be on display, as will multiple solutions, ranging from HD and 2K LCD to Xenon 3-chip DLP images, displaying on a 30-foot wide screen and two 11-foot screens in portrait mode. The displays, including stereoscopic 3D demonstrations, will be managed using the Christie Spyder X20 multi-image processor.

The Christie Vista URS will also be on display. The Christie Vista URS is an all-in-one matrix switcher that accepts multiple sources in any format (analog composite to digital 4K) and routes any of these sources to any of eight user-configurable outputs, each of which can be configured independently for any analog or digital output format.

The Christie FHD551-X 55-inch flat panel LCD with a CyberTouch overlay demonstrating interactivity will also be at the booth. CyberTouch designs, manufactures and markets standard and custom touch products and integrated touch monitors; specializing in resistive single-touch and two-touch as well as advance- infrared multi-touch technologies.

To fulfill the need to interface with IT systems, Christie will demonstrate its network solutions with all projection and multi-image systems connected to, and managed through, the IP network – including wireless control of all devices. Christie AutoStack – a camera-based, software driven solution, used for maintaining projector alignment in multiple blend and stacked designs – will operate across the network, offering a solution that manages both fixed installs and rental staging designs for both flat and curved screens.