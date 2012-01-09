Auralex Unveils New ProMAX Panels

Anaheim, CA--Auralex Acoustics has introduced its new ProMAX Panels — stand-mounted, portable StudioFoam absorbers — at Winter NAMM 2012 (Hall A, Booth 6798).
- The ProMAX Panels are stand-mounted, portable StudioFoam absorbers.
- Auralex’s new ProMAX panels are designed as a portable, lightweight, yet highly effective absorption treatment for such run-and-gun recording and performance applications as studio rentals, live events and temporary recording. They can be used in any location where mounting acoustical treatments to the wall are not possible or ideal.
- The flexible absorption panels are simple to set up and transport and easily assembled and disassembled for convenient storage. Their lightweight and flexible design makes them ideal portable absorbers, as they can be moved easily and positioned to reduce audible reflections in any recording or listening environment.
- Auralex ProMAX Panels can also be grouped together to form a portable vocal booth on the fly. They can also be positioned around a drum kit to “tune” room sounds in recordings and live performance venues. Able to be extended up to eight feet high, Auralex ProMAX Panels feature an adjustable contour for precision positioning.
- “Based on the success of our MAX-Wall Mobile Acoustical Environment, we are proud to present this cost-effective portable absorption solution to the NAMM market,” said Eric Smith, founder and president of Auralex Acoustics. “As an extremely flexible acoustical solution, the ProMax is ideal for musicians and on-the-go recording applications.”