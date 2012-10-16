Listen Expands Conferencing Solution Offerings

Listen Technologies has added a line of multi-band wireless into its expanded conferencing solution offerings.
- “Conferencing is an exciting and growing product category,” said Brooks Gibbs, Conferencing Product Group Leader, Listen Technologies. “Conferencing offers a better way to conduct meetings and training sessions because it makes these interactions more interactive and productive and Listen believes firmly in this category and supporting our customers in delivering an enriching communications experience.”
- The expansion includes a mix of different conferencing product lines that can be combined into one single installation. Flush-mount, table-top, wired, wireless, standard, customized – whatever the application demands.
- The highlight of the expanded offerings is the next generation in meeting management software. “We are very excited about this new software platform,” said Gibbs. “The software is a cost-effective and easy way for our customers to bring a level of sophistication to those interactions where control, voting/polling, display, interpretation and agenda management are needed. A lot of consideration has been given to making it easy and to really improving those interactions that need meeting management.”
- Gibbs noted, “We are dedicated for the long term to the conferencing solutions product category; our distribution agreement with Televic allows us to offer the full suite of conferencing solutions Listen has been known for over the past eight years. We stand committed to being the right company for our customers.”
- Conferencing products are available for a free 30-day no obligation demonstration.