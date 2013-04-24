Topics

D-Tools SI SIX SP1a Upgrade

By ()

  • D-Tools, Inc. has released SI SIX Service Pack 1a. According to the company, the SP1a upgrade sets the path for the forward mobility of continuous and valuable software updates to the D-Tools platform.
  • D-Tools System Integrator software is currently used by over 4,400 companies to streamline the estimation, design, and project management processes associated with the installation and integration of low voltage systems.
  • SI SIX SP1a includes the following enhancements:
  • -Project Enhancements
  • o SIX Projects now have "Assigned to: User" functionality
  • o The Project Explorer can now filter to display "All" projects, "My" projects, and "Archived" projects
  • o Comments can now be added to any project
  • -Order Status Reports
  • Users can now completely customize their order status list, and three new management reports have been added, including:
  • o Purchase Order Request with Order Status
  • o Check List with Order status - a list report with order status, order date,
  • and received date fields.
  • o Bulk Wire Check List - this report aggregates wire lengths and can be used to order bulk wire.
  • -Proposal Report Themes
  • Users can now create and customize themes to match the look and feel of their company.
  • o Create, Map and Sync Labor items in QuickBooks
  • Auto-Save Functionality
  • o Can set time duration when working on larger projects