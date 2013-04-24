D-Tools SI SIX SP1a Upgrade

- D-Tools, Inc. has released SI SIX Service Pack 1a. According to the company, the SP1a upgrade sets the path for the forward mobility of continuous and valuable software updates to the D-Tools platform.
- D-Tools System Integrator software is currently used by over 4,400 companies to streamline the estimation, design, and project management processes associated with the installation and integration of low voltage systems.
- SI SIX SP1a includes the following enhancements:
- -Project Enhancements
- o SIX Projects now have "Assigned to: User" functionality
- o The Project Explorer can now filter to display "All" projects, "My" projects, and "Archived" projects
- o Comments can now be added to any project
- -Order Status Reports
- Users can now completely customize their order status list, and three new management reports have been added, including:
- o Purchase Order Request with Order Status
- o Check List with Order status - a list report with order status, order date,
- and received date fields.
- o Bulk Wire Check List - this report aggregates wire lengths and can be used to order bulk wire.
- -Proposal Report Themes
- Users can now create and customize themes to match the look and feel of their company.
- o Create, Map and Sync Labor items in QuickBooks
- Auto-Save Functionality
- o Can set time duration when working on larger projects