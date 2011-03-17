SID and DisplaySearch Bus. Conference May 15-20

- The Society for Information Display (SID) and DisplaySearch have teamed up once again to co-organize the Business Conference, which will be held during Display Week 2011 (May 15-20) in Los Angeles, California.
- This year's Business Conference will be held on Monday, May 16, and will feature presentations from top executives of leading companies throughout the display supply chain, many of whom can be seen during Display Week. Each session will be anchored by DisplaySearch analysts, presenting in-depth market and technology analysis and the latest forecasts.
- The SID DisplaySearch Business Conference will feature a keynote address from Bryan Burns, Vice President, Strategic Business Planning and Development at ESPN . Burns led ESPN's move to high definition TV in the early 1990s. As Chair of the worldwide sports entertainment 3D organizing committee, Burns is helping to lead efforts that will increase 3D content and further motivate consumers to purchase TVs with 3D capabilities. Burns is a noted speaker, and has provided insightful information and guidance regarding ESPN's industry-leading position at several conferences and events. The SID DisplaySearch Business ConferenceSessions Include:
- Session I: The Display Supply Chain: Regional and Technology Investment Trends
- Session II: TV Business in the Era of 3D
- Session III: The Impact of Mobile Devices on the PC Ecosystem
- Session IV: Content and Display Technologies Intersect on Mobile Devices
- Call for Speakers:
- DisplaySearch is now accepting speaker abstract submissions for consideration. Please review the agenda outline and create an abstract that fits into one of these sessions. Speaker abstracts should be 250-500 words and include a speaker biography. Please email your abstracts and bios to laura.castellano@displaysearch.com by April 1, 2011.
To register for the conference: