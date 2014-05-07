Christie Offers Simulation University

- Growing interest in Christie's SIM University has meant expanding the company's free educational forums to new locations in the U.S., offering its sixth SIM University forum for visual system engineers, program managers, and technical specialists in the simulation industry on May 8 in Arlington, VA and May 13 in Huntsville, AL.
- The one-day forum will provide technical sessions for those with entry-level experience as well as those wanting to hone their specification skills in visual display systems for simulation. It will cover topics such as the fundamentals of projection technology, color, brightness and latency, resolution basics, resolution update rates, principles and practice of night vision goggle stimulation, collimated displays, screens and mirrors, prospects for laser and solid state illumination in simulation, and visual systems design process from RFP to proposal.