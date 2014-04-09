Allen & Heath Appoints New Marketing Director

- Allen & Heath has appointed Christian Luecke as its new sales and marketing director.
- Christian has 15 years’ experience in the consumer electronics market where he managed European B2C business for distinguished organisations, Sony and Samsung.
- Joining the board of directors, which already comprises managing director, Glenn Rogers, finance director, Dave Jones, operations director, Tony Williams, and R&D director, Rob Clark. Luecke will oversee Allen & Heath’s global sales and marketing operations.
- “I am excited to be joining the pro audio industry, and specifically the Allen & Heath team. My initial impressions of the company are that it is very passionate about audio design and innovation, two areas which are paramount in its product development process. With so many great products already on the market and many more in the pipeline, I am arriving at a very exciting time,” said Luecke.
- “Christian’s appointment will strengthen the existing leadership team and help us to significantly grow the business over the coming years. His extensive experience places him in a position to develop growth strategies and enable us to better support our customer network,” commented A&H MD, Glenn Rogers.