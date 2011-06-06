Lab X Shipping 1Gig AVB Ethernet Switch

Lab X Technologies introduced its Titanium 411 1GB Audio Video Bridging (AVB) Ethernet Switch at Integrated Systems Europe 2011 in Amsterdam, and has announced that the first shipments of the switch have been delivered to AV manufacturers around the world.
- The Titanium 411 1GB AVB Ethernet Switch.
- Supporting IEEE 802.1 Ethernet AVB, the switch is designed for installed and live sound, including networked line arrays and speaker clusters, remote-networked equipment and on-stage, and FOH applications, among others.
- Titanium 411 utilizes ruggedized connectors, industry standard SFP-supporting long haul fiber, plus flexible copper port and mounting options, capable of handling hundreds of AV media streams per AVB port.
- Lab X’s Titanium 411 boasts four rear-mount 1GB RJ45 copper interfaces using locking EtherCon connectors, along with an SFP slot to accommodate standard fiber modules or additional copper interfaces, and network activity LED lights on the front and back of the unit. The Titanium 411 features the FlexiPort 1GB locking copper network interface, which can either be mounted on a rear or front panel for easy access. The unit’s ruggedized internal power supply is also connected with a locking PowerCon connector.
- “Titanium 411 is the solution industry professionals have been waiting for – this ruggedized switch is specifically designed for the demanding needs of touring and installed AV networked systems,” said Lee Minich, president of Lab X Technologies. “We are proud to bring the first AVB enabled switch to market and play a critical role in the expansion the next generation of Ethernet connectivity – Audio Video Bridging.”