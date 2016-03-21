CastNET Announces CastNET Sports Solutions

CastNET has introduced CastNET Sports Solutions, a new family of digital signage products designed to enhance the fan experience and increase sponsorship opportunities at collegiate and professional sports venues.

CastNET Sports Solutions uses CastNET digital signage software, along with IPTV distribution hardware, to stream multiple channels of live game day content to screens in concourses, suites, press boxes, and concession stands. CastNET Sports offers a variety of modules that integrate real time data sources like game clock and score, player stats, social media, menu boards, and more. Fully branded and multi-zone sponsor advertising and venue promotions can be displayed on the side and bottom of the screens while showing live game day content.

The CastNET ConcourseView enables venues to distribute live IPTV game day events on concourse screens with messages from sponsors and advertisers along the side and bottom of the screens.

The CastNET SuiteViewallows suite guests to control multiple channels of game day, satellite TV, or cable TV content using a tablet channel guide.

CastNET StatsView shows in-game and pre-game statistics full screen. Data from numerous internal and external sources can be added.

CastNET MenuView screens are installed over food and merchandise concession stands and easily integrated with POS systems.

One of the most important features included with CastNET Sports is a software tool called GameDay Control. Authorized personnel are able to manually switch screen content throughout a sports venue using a simple web browser playlist. Stadium-wide manual switching is important because an operator, for example, never knows the precise time for the start of the half or end of the game.

Commenting on the new products, Lance Hutchinson, CastNET vice president, said, “CastNET has been one of the leading digital signage software developers and integrators for the gaming industry. We see the gaming market and the sports market similar because both are focused on viewing and celebrating live events. Our software development with enterprise-wide IPTV distribution networks for casinos combined with our expertise in sports venue hardware integration makes a powerful combination for our clients.”

CastNET Sports will be available from the Sports & Entertainment Division of Alpha Video & Audio.

“We’re excited to start offering CastNET Sports Solutions to our professional and collegiate customers,” said Jeff Volk, vice president for Alpha Video Sports. “Until now, there hasn’t been a truly cost-effective digital signage solution that uses IPTV streaming and set-top-boxes along with dynamic data integration. CastNET Sports fills this void. It enhances the fan experience, generates additional revenue for the venue and increases the participation of sponsors, donors, and advertisers.”