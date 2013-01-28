Insight Media Presents “Glasses-free 3D” Workshop at DSE

- Insight Media University and a series of guests will be presenting an all-day 3D Workshop titled "Glasses-free 3D Digital Signage – The Complete Guide to a Successful Experience" as part of the upcoming Digital Signage Expo. The 3D workshop series will be held at the Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel on Tuesday, February 26, 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, the day prior to the opening of Digital Signage Expo 2013.
- While the U.S. consumer market is a bit conflicted about 3D, the digital signage market continues to embrace 3D with more and more installs – some of them are quite large now.
- There is a lot to know about glasses-free digital signage including the displays, creation of the content, configuring and integrating the entire solution, and understanding which applications, venues and business models are best suited for this opportunity. This workshop is aimed at anyone interested in this market and will provide information from a number of different perspectives. It is a comprehensive workshop of all the aspects of successful glasses-free 3D solutions.
- The workshop is organized into four 90-minute modules. Visitors can attend 1, 2, 3 or all of them, depending on focus and interest level.
- Attendees will gain the skills to understand the technology behind glasses-free 3D digital signage, the methods to assemble a successful solution, and the business opportunities that can and should be addressed.
- The modules are:
Glasses-free 3D Digital Signage – The Complete Guide to a Successful Experience
Tuesday, February 26, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
9:00 am - 10:30 am
Glasses-Free Digital Signage: Ready for Prime Time?
Pia Mafei, CCO, Alioscopy
Chris Chinnock, President, Insight Media
11:00 am - 12:30 pm
Glasses-Free Digital Signage Displays
Maarten Tobias, CEO, Dimenco
Chris Chinnock, President, Insight Media
1:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Glasses-Free 3D Content Creation
Tom Zerega, CEO, Magnetic 3D
Chris Chinnock, President, Insight Media
3:30pm - 5:00 pm
Glasses-Free Digital Signage System Integration
Mike Egan, President & CEO, Exceptional 3D
Chris Chinnock, President, Insight Media
Pricing: Early Registration
Deadline: January 31