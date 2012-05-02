Revolabs FLX VoIP Wireless Conference Phone

Ideal for conference rooms, executive offices, and small office/home office (SoHo) environments, the Revolabs FLX VoIP is a wireless conference phone designed for VoIP networks.

The FLX VoIP integrates directly with most IP telephone switches following the SIP standard. Through this integration, new features only available through digital switch environments, such as voice mail alerts and “do not disturb,” can now be offered with the FLX VoIP. The phone’s wireless capabilities allow it to be used in small and midsize conference rooms without running any cables. As with the FLX for analog phone lines, this allows for a clean look while requiring less space on the conference table.

The FLX VoIP combines wireless operation, high-quality wideband audio, 128-bit encryption, and integrated Bluetooth. Unlike the single-component design of previous solutions, Revolabs FLX VoIP evolves the conference phone into several distinct components, giving users freedom with respect to placement and accessibility of the speaker, microphones, and dial pad.

Available with a variety of compatible Revolabs microphones, the FLX VoIP supports a lapel microphone worn by one person, an omnidirectional tabletop microphone that captures the sound of six to 10 participants, and a directional tabletop microphone that enables audio capture from two to three people. Because the FLX VoIP dialer operates like a telephone for handset calls and enables the set up of conference calls, there is no need for a separate desk and conference phone.

The Revolabs FLX VoIP can also serve as the audio interface for virtually any major brand of video conferencing equipment.