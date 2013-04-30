General Cable Adds Graybar as Nationwide Distributor

- General Cable Corporation has added Graybar as a nationwide distributor of Gepco Brand Commercial A/V cabling solutions.
- This expands General Cable’s relationship with Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services.
- “We are pleased to expand our portfolio to include Gepco Brand products,” said Garry Acker, Graybar vice president, product management. “The innovation and quality of Gepco Brand products is expected to provide great value and solutions for our customers.”
- “Graybar and General Cable have had a great relationship for many years,” said Chip Barrett, product manager, general cable communications products. “Graybar’s vast network of locations combined with their extraordinary commitment to customer service and their distinct focus on providing the right solutions to their customers makes them the perfect fit as a supplier of Gepco Brand Products.”