Blonder Tongue HDE-8C-QAM MPEG-2 HD Encoder

- At the InfoComm Show, Blonder Tongue will demonstrate its affordable HDE-8C-QAM, a high-performance MPEG-2 HD encoder. Offering an attractive price per channel, the easy-to-use HDE-8C-QAM supports Dolby Digital audio encoding and provides users with reliable and efficient encoding performance.
- The encoder is capable of accepting programs from up to eight component or composite inputs, including satellite receivers and cable set-top boxes. After accepting video content, the HDE-8C-QAM digitizes, MPEG-2 encodes, multiplexes, and modulates the eight input programs into four adjacent ClearQAM channels. Any one of the QAM outputs is also available in the ASI format. In addition, the encoder features a built-in ability to switch over any of the primary inputs to a spare input for uninterrupted service.
- There are two specialized software versions of the HDE-8C-QAM available that allow the unit to control and manage receivers from DIRECTV and Dish Network. Utilizing this software, operators can effectively reduce truck rolls and increase reliability. The encoder supports Dolby Digital audio encoding and Closed Captioning (EIA-608). It is also equipped with an Emergency Alert System (EAS) interface. A front-panel RF test point allows for monitoring/testing of the QAM output without service interruption. Comprehensive remote monitoring and control is accomplished using any standard Web browser via a rear-panel 10/100Base-T ethernet connection.