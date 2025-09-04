Dante Empowers Greater Interoperability in Broadcast Workflows

Audinate is expanding support for SMPTE ST 2110-30 and AES67, further strengthening Dante’s integration with broadcast networks. Building on a foundation of interoperability and high-performance audio transport, the latest updates equip broadcasters with new tools to meet the demands of modern production workflows.

[AES70 in Control]

Dante is already widely used as the backbone for audio over IP in broadcast environments, powering everything from comms to remote production and studio infrastructure. As video workflows continue their shift from SDI to IP, most notably with the adoption of ST 2110, there is a growing need for convergence with established Dante audio networks. These updates help ensure compatibility and interoperability between Dante and ST 2110-based video systems and networks without sacrificing performance and ease of use.

“These enhancements strengthen Dante’s role in bridging audio and video workflows across modern broadcast networks,” said Mark Gerrard, group product manager at Audinate. “Interoperability has always been central to our approach, and as broadcast networks and production needs continue to evolve, we remain focused on extending Dante’s capabilities to meet real-world demands.”

The latest updates give broadcast teams more flexibility in how they manage ST 2110-30 and AES67 audio flows, whether working in a mobile unit or across a multi-facility operation. Core configuration tasks, such as defining flow parameters and adjusting PTPv2 clock settings, can now be completed directly in Dante Controller without the need for Dante Domain Manager. This simplifies setup for smaller or fast-paced environments where cloud or server-based tools may not be practical. For larger or more complex systems, broadcasters can continue using Dante Domain Manager to automate configuration, apply global policies, and coordinate settings across subnets, while also taking advantage of expanded device-level control.

Added support for 96 kHz audio enables broadcasters to meet the demands of high-fidelity production workflows, including music programming, immersive audio, and live event capture. To enable this, Dante now supports ST 2110-30 AX, BX, and CX conformance levels, ensuring interoperability with systems and equipment operating at higher sample rates.

New device-level configuration capabilities further extend Dante’s utility in broadcast environments. Features such as the ability to assign flows within a broader multicast address range, define custom RTP payload IDs, and specify PTPv2 clock DSCP values are among several enhancements designed to improve compatibility with third-party devices, support a wider variety of network designs, and provide long-term flexibility as systems scale and evolve.