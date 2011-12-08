Analog Way Exhibits Switchers at ISE 2012

Analog Way will exhibit a selection of its powerful solutions in booth #3A112 at Integrated Systems Europe 2012, from January 31 to February 2, in Amsterdam, NL.

• Di-VentiX II: Multi-Layer Mixer Scaler Seamless Switcher with 4 Scalers: Awarded “Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product” at InfoComm 2009

Di-VentiX II (Ref.DVX8044) is a Multi-Layer Mixer Scaler Seamless Switcher with Universal Analog and Digital input/output and Full High Resolution Digital Processing. It can display up to 7 layers: 4 Live Sources, 1 Frame, 1 Logo and 1 Mask. Live Layers can be customized.

Di-VentiX II offers numerous live effects including Keying and Moving PIPs as well as 3 different operation modes: Multi-Layer Mixer, Stand-alone Embedded Soft Edge Blending and 8 by 2 Seamless Native Matrix. Di-VentiX II is fitted with 8 universal analog inputs including 4 fitted with digital DVI and SDI. With state of the art 100% digital processing, Di-VentiX II outputs Digital and Analog Signals in SDI, DVI and VGA (RGBHV) simultaneously with a selection of many formats from HDTV to Computer 2K. Multi-Screen Soft Edge Blending, either horizontally or vertically, can be achieved by linking multiple Di-VentiX II, updated with the Cross Blender II option.

• Eikos: Multi-Layer Hi-Resolution Mixer, Matrix Scaler, Seamless Switcher with 4Scalers: Awarded “Most InAVative Commercial Video Processing or Distribution Product” at ISE and “Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product/Matrix Switching” at InfoComm 2011

Eikos (Ref.EKS500) is a Multi-Layer Mixer Scaler Seamless Switcher offering up to 12 inputs including 4 fitted with SDI and 2 fitted with DVI-D. Eikos offers 3 operating modes: Multi-Layer Mixer, 12 by 2 Seamless Native Matrix and QuadraVision modes.

In Multi-Layer Mixer mode, Eikos can display up to 6 layers: 3 Live Sources, 1 Frame and 2 Logos. Up to 2 PIPs can be displayed on a live background, or 3 PIPs on a still background. Live layers can be customized by the user. New effects are also available and can be combined during transitions. Eikos offers a classic preview as well as a Still Mosaic Full Preview function.

Eikos also offers a 12x2 scaled native matrix with true seamless switching. In this mode, up to 2 PIPs can be added on a still background and a mirror function is available.

In QuadraVision mode, Eikos allows the display of 4 computer or video sources on the main output.

A Video Output card provides SD or HDTV formats in various signals from Composite Video to HD SDI. Eikos also comes in a Light Edition, Eikos LE (Ref.EKS400).