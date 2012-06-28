Grass Valley Ships Latest Version of EDIUS with Cross-Platform Codec

Grass Valley has begun shipping the highly anticipated latest version of its EDIUS® multiformat nonlinear editing software. EDIUS Pro 6.5 now includes a comprehensive 3D editing workflow and cross-platform codec support, the company says.

Grass Valley is making its this intermediate codec technology freely available to other third-party applications. In addition to the PC-based HQ/HQX codecs, a QuickTime version of Grass Valley’s HQ and 10-bit HQX codec (for Windows and Mac platforms), is now available as a free download.

“We were careful not to release this new version of EDIUS until all of the new features that our customers requested of us were included and reliable,” said Charlie Dunn, Executive Vice President of Products for Grass Valley. “As the market has demanded new features to accommodate new file-based formats and 3D production, we have kept pace and want to ensure our users that we are committed to the platform and will continue to add new improvements and the most critical features as they become available.”

EDIUS Pro 6.5 boasts a comprehensive 3D workflow, complete with 3D stereoscopic editing tools and new 3D support across its editing peripherals. The full family of 3D-compatible Grass Valley editing peripherals—such as the STORM™ 3G and STORM 3G Elite editing hardware (with stereoscopic 3D I/O through a single 3G SDI source and/or dual 3G SDI signals)—are now all supported from the EDIUS timeline. EDIUS software and hardware supports all of the most common stereoscopic modes—including the side-by-side, top & bottom, and line-by-line display methods.

EDIUS Pro 6.5 also incorporates 10-bit color correction, a new Flash exporter, several improvements to the Layouter tool, native image stabilization, a built-in loudness meter, and closed-caption pass-through support.

A special systemized EDIUS version, called EDIUS Elite (based on EDIUS Pro 6.5), is also available that takes full advantage of the proxy files created and stored on the Grass Valley K2 Summit™ 3G server. EDIUS Elite also allows users tight integration with the Grass Valley STRATUS™ media workflow application framework, and includes audio bit stream

(Dolby-E/ AC-3) pass-through support.

With a simple software upgrade, every K2 Summit production client and K2 Solo™ media server can now be used as a 3D production server for 3D recording or replay, a 2X or 3X slow-motion recording device, or as a server for recording from 2-6 simultaneous camera feeds with at least one channel reserved for playback. The systemized EDIUS Elite version also allow users to directly access K2 content and edit it while recording, as well as the ability to directly output back to the K2 for playback.

Pricing and Availability

The new EDIUS Pro 6.5 software is now shipping for a list price of $699. Existing EDIUS 6 users can upgrade to the new version for $299. A 30-day free trial of EDIUS Pro 6.5 (as well as the free QuickTime version of Grass Valley’s HQ and 10-bit HQX codec for Windows and Mac platforms) is now available from Grass Valley's website at www.grassvalley.com/edius.