BTX Named Distributor for ZeeVee's ZvBox and HDbridge Products

- BTX Technologies, a distributor and manufacturer of interface, integration, and system products, and ZeeVee, a manufacturer of digital encoders and QAM modulators, revealed that BTX has been appointed a distributor for ZeeVee's ZvBox and HDbridge lines of HD encoding/RF modulation products.
- For BTX's customers, ZeeVee solutions provide ease of use and value by converting video sources such as digital signage players, satellite receivers, or any other content device into digital cable channels that can be broadcast over existing coax cabling to an unlimited number of HDTVs.
- Allowing up to 135 simultaneous channels on the same coax cable, ZeeVee's HDbridge and ZvBox digital video distribution products are ideal for a variety of applications in any residential or commercial setting, including digital signage and the sharing of HD sources in sports bars, schools, universities, healthcare facilities, hotels, stadiums, prisons, and houses of worship.
- "We are proud to be selected as a distributor of ZeeVee products, which are distinguished from other solutions on the market by their ease of use and value," said Kim Robbins, senior marketing manager of BTX Technologies. "In the past, modulated video distribution has meant very expensive components, home-run cabling, or set-top boxes. ZeeVee products dramatically reduce costs for installers by providing much faster and simpler installation, while offering end-users exceptional picture quality and user-friendliness. We are very excited to bring these benefits to our customers."
- For larger installations including corporations, hospitals, casinos, and stadiums, ZeeVee HDbridge modules are available in three resolutions up to 1080p to match the native resolution of any source, while LAN ports for remote management and configuration allow channel and content changes to be made off site. To simplify installation, HDbridge modules are used with the HDbridge Rack Chassis, which holds and powers up to eight modules and includes an RF combiner and amplification. Building a medium- to high-channel-count digital headend has never been easier.
- ZeeVee's ZvBox encoder/modulators are ideal for more budget-minded commercial applications, in addition to digital signage distribution and smaller deployments. The units offer up to 1080p output for maximum HD performance, and feature a video processor that delivers 60fps for tough-to-reproduce video such as sporting events. The economical ZvBox line includes the ZvPro 280 encoder/modular, which features an RS-232 port for integration with standard control systems, and the ability to broadcast two languages on the same HD channel, all over coax cabling.
- "BTX represents an ideal partnership for ZeeVee," said Bob Michaels, vice president of worldwide sales, ZeeVee. "The company's history of innovation and technical expertise in manufacturing, selling, and supporting AV systems provides tremendous synergy for expansion into our core markets."