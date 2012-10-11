AES Launches Mobile Convention App

The 133rd AES Mobile Convention has launched a new mobile app.
- Coordinated by AES CIO Steve Johnson, the app delivers instant access to every aspect of the event, from fast breaking program updates to comprehensive details on technical programs, tours and special events.
- The app also features a user-friendly option for locating exhibitors on the show floor, even when Internet access isn’t available.
- “Another new feature is clickable presenter names, enabling rapid access to background credits for every session participant. Changes for the exhibition are even more dramatic,” Johnson said. "The App provides detailed information on each exhibitor, and accelerates downloading of brochures, videos and news releases. Another new button jumps users directly to specific booth locations on the show floor map. It also provides convention news bulletins, a Twitter feed following the #AESorg hashtag, and much more.”
- The AES 133rd Mobile Convention is available for iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, and Android. Blackberry and other Smartphone users can utilize a mobile web version optimized for those devices. The app is available immediately, and can be downloaded free from the AES website.
- In addition, the AES has developed a wide range of exhibitor opportunities designed to help their companies stand out from the crowd. Options range from uploading logos and brochures, to banner ads and video presentations. More information can be found on the San Francisco exhibitor website.