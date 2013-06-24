WATCHOUT Show Viewers Can Now Directly Use Soundtrack With PICKUP

- The WIRETAG transponder from Dataton made its InfoComm debut at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL this year.
- Plugging directly into WATCHPAX solid-state media server, which runs Dataton’s established WATCHOUT show-timeline, media control, and image-manipulation software on a built-in, compact embedded computer, the WIRETAG transponder allows audience members equipped with PICKUP audio guides to begin the audio of a WATCHOUT show and remain in sync.
- The integration of WIRETAG and PICKUP can also be incorporated in existing audiovisual systems that deploy WATCHOUT and associated computing hardware.
- “Simply put, WIRETAG allows the direct integration of a WATCHOUT show with our PICKUP audio-guide system,” said chief operating officer, Dataton, Lars Sandlund. “Simply point and click at the WIRETAG with a PICKUP audio guide, and you jump straight into the soundtrack at the correct point in the show, regardless of how much time has elapsed.”
- For added functionality with WATCHPAX, each WIRETAG plugs into the WATCHPAX via the latter’s USB connection and requires no separate power supply. The transponder can then be affixed to a display or other visible unit using the supplied self-adhesive pad. PICKUP users can be as much as eight meters away from the WIRETAG and still receive the correct audio.
- WIRETAG can also be used as an externally powered alternative to Dataton’s established MICROTAG, such as, in audio tours that take place in physically demanding environments or where access for battery changes is limited.
- Like WATCHPAX, WATCHOUT, and PICKUP, Dataton’s new WIRETAG was displayed at the OCCC, where the Swedish manufacturer demonstrated its products together with its North American Premium Partner, Show Sage.