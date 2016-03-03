AV Manufacturers Partner for The Higher Education Technology Summit

Four audiovisual and classroom technologies manufacturers, FSR, Biamp Systems, Utelogy, and SpinetiX, have partnered to form the Higher Education Technology Summit (HETS). Created specifically for college and university managers of educational technology, HETS is designed to combine a day of product training, networking, and peer-to-peer discussions in an agile environment. The first HETS of 2016 will take place in Burlington, MA; a location conveniently situated for many schools throughout New England.

“As industry leading manufacturers, we understand that educational technology managers are technically educated and experienced and are increasingly taking on more design and installation responsibilities in house,” said Gina Sansivero, director of business development, education at FSR. “They are also developing technology standards and specifying products for the AV systems campus-wide. Technology managers typically have limited budgets for training and travel. A regional, cost- free, single day event provides the training they are asking for as well as time for time to network with their colleagues in schools throughout the region.”

Biamp, SpinetiX, Utelogy and FSR came together for the April event to help technology managers expand their knowledge as they prepare for upcoming summer installations. This Burlington HETS will provide a free venue for educational technology managers to gather for a day of product training and updates provided by non-competitive AV manufacturers. Attendees can also participate in a peer-to-peer panel discussion focusing on the challenges of faculty training, pedagogical modification and student success evaluation for technology enriched spaces. Finally, a networking component will give attendees the ability to discuss successes and challenges with their contemporaries.

“We are excited to be able to support this group of EdTech managers with training from well-respected and diversified manufacturers,” said Reggie Payne, New England regional manager for NFS Communications, the manufacturer¹s representative for FSR and SpinetiX.

“We have received continuous feedback regarding the need for an event such as HETS and believe that this event in Burlington will be a springboard to create more HETS¹ in regions with high demand,” said William Tinnel, New England regional manager for SYMCO, manufacturer representative for Utelogy and Biamp.

The even will be held in Burlington, MA on April 28, 2016 from 10am to 5:30pm. Lunch and networking happy hour will be included. Registration is required for attendance.