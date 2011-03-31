WEGENER, Digital Signage for Pro Audio Pit at NAB

- Wegener Corporation, provider of equipment for television, audio and data distribution networks worldwide, today announced it will provide digital signage for The Pro Audio Pit (booth C159) at the 2011 NAB Show.
- WEGENER´s digital signage solution is a communication tool for Houses of Worship, Advertising Agencies, Banking, Corporate Communications, Digital Out-of-Home Networks, Healthcare, Retail and Systems Integration.
- It affords organizations an opportunity to simultaneously support multiple clients and marketing zones. Utilizing new digital sign creation tools for custom sign layouts and sequences of video, audio, graphics, html and text content - display local content at 1 or 1000+ screens.
- The Pro Audio Pit will provide attendees with an opportunity to ask questions and learn about how all the pieces of a professional production fit together. Visitors will network with manufacturers, installers and integrators who can explain every step in the signal chain. WEGENER will be presenting a free workshop Wednesday, April 13, 2011, at 11:30am, titled "Audio in Digital Signage." This workshop will review the basic principles behind using audio in digital signage and background audio systems, including syncing audio, stereo vs. mono broadcasts, live and file-based system requirements.
- WEGENER is exhibiting in booth SU4902, located on the upper floor of the South Hall. WEGENER representatives will also be available for discussion in the Pro Audio Pit (Central hall, C159).
- WEGENER can be reached at (770) 814-4000 or at www.wegener.com
