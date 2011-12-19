Cables To Go Adds TruLink Controller

Dayton, OH--Cables To Go has announced the availability of its TruLink AV Controller.

Developed specifically for use in K-12 classrooms, the AV Controller allows teachers to centrally operate audio/video equipment through a unit that is simple to install, program and operate.

The wall-mount AV keypad is backlit and features eight interchangeable buttons that can operate up to four programmable commands per button.

The TruLink AV Controller is designed for convenience and ease of use for the installer by providing multiple programming options to accommodate any size and type of deployment without removing the unit from the wall. These methods include using the software interface, infrared port or USB on-the-go (OTG), which is used to program and update software by connecting a laptop or a thumb drive to the front USB port. The controller also contains pre-loaded commands in the software for the most popular classroom equipment.