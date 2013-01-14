ClearOne Earns CoN for MagicBox Composer Software

- ClearOne has received a Certificate of Networthiness (CoN) from the U.S. Army for its MagicBox Composer Version 4.0 Software - the latest shipping version of Composer - allowing users to quickly and easily create and schedule digital signage content.
- Although Composer is designed for the ClearOne's Aavelin line of digital signage players, the software is compatible with all players that put out a variety of video signals, including: Composite, S-Video, VGA, and DVI-D. This latest version of Composer also supports MPEG4 and DivX video playback.
- "This is a great opportunity to continue working with our U.S. Military customers around globe," said Tom Searcy, vice president of Digital Signage for ClearOne. "ClearOne is looking forward to more developments in the digital signage market; providing strong solutions across a wide variety of vertical applications."