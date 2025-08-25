Pro AV Newsmakers: Moves You Missed Last Week

Last week saw yet another flurry of Pro AV headliners. Renkus-Heinz beefed up its engineering team, ASG opened a new Burbank facility, and several new solutions are officially Zoom Certified.

People News

Adamson's Sylvain Thevenard Announced as Software Manager

Adamson appointed Sylvain Thévenard as software manager. Thévenard brings extensive experience in the audio industry, having roots in both recording studio and live sound engineering, and is dedicated to enhancing the enjoyment and coherence of music. His expertise in spatial audio, which he began exploring in 2010, allowed him to create elevated sound imaging experiences. As a Spatial Audio Architect at Adamson, he played a key role in developing the FletcherMachine with the European software team.

Renkus-Heinz Amplifies Innovation﻿

Renkus-Heinz continues to strengthen its engineering department with the addition of three new team members. Hai Le joins the team as embedded software engineer, Robert Newman takes on the role of loudspeaker engineering technician, and Peng Yin joins as senior software engineer.

Le brings a wealth of knowledge, with over 20 years of experience working on embedded software development. In his new role, Le is looking forward to applying his skills to the world of loudspeaker audio.

Transferring from a technical head role at an audio engineering company is Newman. He boasts 15 years’ experience in professional audio, with a strong focus on transducer design, manufacturing and testing.

Yin will be sharing his great passion for engineering and sound as he joins the Renkus-Heinz team. Yin brings a host of valuable skills. He has held various software engineering roles since 2016, leading teams to success with his broad knowledge of programming languages and experience in testing software. Yin looks forward to bringing his enthusiasm for audio to his new position.

Le, Newman, and Yin will be working closely with engineering manager Chad DeFranco and the wider engineering team to support Renkus-Heinz's goals.

TecNec Welcomes Industry Veteran Mark Chernoff

TecNec Distributing has added Mark Chernoff to its team as a regional sales manager. With over 25 years of industry experience, Chernoff brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight to the organization. In this role, Chernoff will support TecNec’s internal sales team with a boots-on-the-ground approach, meeting clients where they are and helping to shape TecNec’s future while strengthening its market position.

Prior to joining TecNec, Chernoff spent more than two decades at BTX Technologies, where he held a variety of key positions, including Northeast regional sales director, director of marketing and strategic sales, field sales manager, and technical sales representative.

Company News

ASG Opens Expansive New Facility in Burbank

(Image credit: ASG)

As part of its continued commitment to the Los Angeles market, Advanced Systems Group opened a 5,000 square-foot-facility in Burbank. The new space features a Dolby Atmos demo theater, a video production space with a hard cyc wall, a large video conferencing room, a staging space, equipment inventory, and offices.

Designed as ASG’s anchor space in LA for testing, demonstrating systems, and an industry gathering space, the company recently held a highly successful open house to introduce the new facility to clients and vendors. ASG partners and vendors are invited to demo systems in the new space. Located a few blocks from the Hollywood Burbank airport, the office is well suited for new technology training and large meetings. ASG is grateful to our partners V2 Marketing, IMN Creative, Insomniac Games, JBL, Genelec, Harman Pro, Create LED, Stewart Filmscreen, Sony, Storm Audio, and Forecast Consoles for their generous support.

AVPro Global Appoints Commercial Reps, Midwest Region

AVPro Global has appointed Excellence Marketing, based in Eden Prairie, MN, as its commercial sales reps covering the Dakotas, Minnesota, and Western Wisconsin. Excellence Marketing will focus on bringing solutions from AVPro Edge, Bullet Train, and RTI to exceptional integrators across the region.

Founded in 1988 and based in Eden Prairie, Excellence Marketing has established longstanding relationships with top integration partners across their region. Known for product expertise and a strategic approach to sales, the Excellence team offers extensive training, events assistance, and technical support to ensure that manufacturers and integrators in the territory flourish together.

Neptune Partners with Convergence as Midwest Representative

Neptune Outdoor AV Solutions has appointed Convergence as a new independent sales representative firm for the Midwest region, encompassing Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, and Kansas. This strategic partnership highlights Neptune’s ongoing commitment to regional expansion and underscores its dedication to providing expert sales support for its outdoor AV product portfolio throughout the United States.

Convergence brings decades of experience as a key resource for AV products, lighting, controls, acoustical ceiling systems, and window systems to architectural and construction communities, while upholding their mission of being an advocate for manufacturer interests. With a long-standing commitment to merging technological solutions to form a unified solution for clients, Convergence is fully equipped to promote Neptune’s complete line of outdoor TVs and mounting solutions to dealers, system integrators, and retail partners across the region.

Certifications, Collaborations, and More

AVer’s PTZ231 and PTZ211 Cameras Zoom Certified

AVer Information's PTZ231 and PTZ211 have obtained Zoom Pro AV Camera Certification. Delivering 1080p visuals and AI-enhanced tracking, AVer's PTZ231 and PTZ211 create a seamless Zoom meeting environment that keeps participants engaged and connected whether remote or in-person.

The PTZ231 combines full-HD resolution with an impressive 30X optical zoom to capture both intricate details and wide-angle views, making it ideal for conferences, streaming and broadcast venues. Additionally, the PTZ211 features 12X optical zoom in a compact form factor designed for classrooms, huddle spaces and houses of worship. Now Zoom-certified, the PTZ231 and PTZ211 promote meeting equity by delivering consistent, high-quality video experiences across any hybrid environment.

New Epson Plug-in for Q-SYS Platform

Epson has a new Q-SYS plug-in integration across its lineup of 3-chip 3LCD projectors for education, corporate and large venues.

As a contributor to the Q-SYS Ecosystem, Epson collaborated with Q-SYS to create a market-ready control solution that integrates into Q-SYS. Epson worked closely with Q-SYS, who has fully vetted and endorsed the integration as “Q-SYS Certified." The Epson Projector Plug-in enables effortless connectivity into Q-SYS, a Full Stack AV Platform, and allows users to control and display information from Epson projectors, including integrating functions such as selecting the device input, controlling audio volume and mute functions, adjusting brightness, as well as navigating device menus and monitoring connection status with the device and input signals. This enhances Epson projector use in Q-SYS environments and delivers a seamless professional experience.

Insta360 Connect is Now Zoom-Certified

Insta360's dual-camera AI video bar, and USB speakerphone and camera, Insta360 Connect, is now certified for Zoom Rooms. This certification confirms that Connect meets Zoom’s performance and compatibility standards, so it works seamlessly with Zoom Rooms.

As a dedicated hardware for Zoom Meetings, Insta360 Connect enables users to enhance their Zoom meeting experience with professional audio and video, reliable performance and simplicity. Now with the bundle of Zoom Rooms certified mini-PC and Insta360 Connect setup in conference rooms, users no longer need to bring their own devices into the room or plug in cables to join Zoom meetings. With a simple tap on Insta360 touch panel installed with Zoom Controller, users are able to instantly start a Zoom meeting and even switch the camera modes or audio settings on Zoom Controller. Such simplified experience along with pro audio, video, and AI-powered features are sure to elevate your daily workflow. The certification underscores Connect’s seamless integration into Zoom meetings and its ability to deliver high-quality collaboration experiences.