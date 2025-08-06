Navori Labs Acquires Signagelive

Navori Labs has acquired Signagelive. This combination creates what has been touted by Navori Labs as the world’s largest independent, channel-only CMS platform provider (by installed base).

By the end of 2025, the joint organization will boast more than 45 dedicated developers focused exclusively on delivering scalable, flexible, and data-centric signage technology. Offering an API-first, headless CMS architecture with advanced data integration, AI-powered analytics, and media monetization capabilities, the new Navori Labs Group is purpose-built for forward-thinking mid-sized to enterprise customers—particularly those operating in dynamic, content-driven environments such as retail media.

Former Signagelive CEO Jason Cremins and CCO Frank Larsen will complement the executive leadership team of the Navori Labs Group around Group CEO Jeffrey Weitzman, contributing their experience to drive the company’s strategic growth. In addition, Signagelive’s long-standing CTO, Marc Benson, will remain a key pillar of the Group’s technology leadership.

“What we’ve built is far more than the sum of its parts,” said Weitzman. “We’ve combined deep-rooted expertise, bold vision, and operational excellence into a leadership team that’s truly unmatched in CMS innovation and industry insight."

Navori Labs now operates with a global footprint, serving customers with dedicated teams in Lausanne (CH), Cambridge (UK), Montreal (CA), Copenhagen (DK), Mexico City (MX), Dubai (AE), Riyadh (SA), India, Singapore, Hong Kong, Paris, and Australia, among others. The company remains proudly Swiss, retaining its headquarters in Lausanne, while enhancing local support and regional sales presence across continents.

Both Navori Labs and Signagelive share a deep commitment to partner success and customer satisfaction. Their combined cultures are rooted in delivering best-in-class digital signage software, channel-focused service, and long-term value for employees and clients alike.

“This combination is a catalyst for transformation. It empowers our employees, energizes our partners, and delivers exponential value to our customers and prospects around the world,” commented Cremins, highlighting the impact across the ecosystem.