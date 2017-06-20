Twenty-Five Takes on InfoComm 2017 from the NewBay Team

I’m not suggesting that your #InfoComm17 withdrawal is as severe as mine, but just in case, here are 25 takes on the show that will keep the memories alive. This curated list represents fresh perspectives, analysis, and product reportage by our global team of NewBay Media editors. I’m fortunate to work with such smart, creative folks whose own curiosity and passion for AV/IT translates into vital editorial. Check out these headlines from Installation's Paddy Baker; Systems Contractor News’s Lindsey Adler, Kirsten Nelson, Matt Pruznick, and Garen Sahagian; AV Technology’s Cindy Davis and Justin O’Connor; Sound & Video Contractor’s Cynthia Wisehart; Tech & Learning's Kevin Hogan; Pro Sound News’s Strother Bullins and Clive Young; and Digital Signage’s David Keene. What headlines are you exited to share? Let us know in the comments section.
InfoComm Shatters Records, Looks To Vegas in ’18
A Certification Milestone: 11,000 and Counting
IOTA Report Predicts AV Market Growth
Taking it All In: InfoComm’s New COO Shares Insights on the Show and the Industry
User Experience Holds the Key to UCC Growth
[VIDEO] Live at InfoComm 17: Adder Technology's XD IP
Emerging Trends Day Offers Solutions Roadmap
InfoComm Expands Audio Coverage Uniformity Standard
The Tech Manager's Guide to InfoComm 2017
[VIDEO] Virtual Microphones Free Remote Collaborators from the Table
AV Technology Honors 'Best of Show' Solutions at InfoComm 2017
The TIDE Conference Moves The AV Conversation Forward
Immersive Technologies Pavilion Offers Hands-On VR and AR Demos
[VIDEO] AV/IT Weekly Update Live at InfoComm 2017: AMX by Harman, Utelogy U-Computer, HDBaseT Alliance IP, LG
InfoComm Center Stage Recap: The Future Exists in our Present
VR is Much More than Entertainment
Women of InfoComm: Executive Presence
[VIDEO] Canon U.S.A.'s New 4K Laser Projector and Innovative Partner Solutions
InfoComm 2017 Products Round Up
Stewart Filmscreen and Pufferfish Show Multitouch Spherical Displays at InfoComm
Leyard/Planar LED Touch, VR Sets, and More at InfoComm 2017