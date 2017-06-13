Stewart Filmscreen, Pufferfish to Show Multitouch Spherical Displays at InfoComm

Stewart Filmscreen (booth 3121) will showcase Pufferfish PufferSphere interactive multitouch spherical displays during InfoComm 2017. Pufferfish specializes in spherical projection systems using proprietary optical coatings developed by Stewart Filmscreen.

The result of extensive research and development between Stewart Filmscreen and Pufferfish, PufferSpheres combine interesting form and unique interactivity to increase engagement across a range of applications including use in museums and attractions, education and research, events, marketing, science communications, data visualization, and other tactile applications.

Pufferfish’s spherical and dome displays combine sophisticated software with proprietary rear-projection technology to create a dynamic, eye-catching multitouch solution that offers a novel way to find and display information. Hardball acrylic PufferSpheres are available in 24-72 inch in diameter while the inflatable PufferSphere Pro large format display is available up to 140 inches in diameter.

During InfoComm, a 24-inch PufferSphere powered by a high-resolution Norxe P1 solid-state LED projector will demonstrate the capabilities and flexibility of Stewart Filmscreen optical coating materials. A second wall-mounted PufferDome will provide InfoComm attendees with the chance to explore a sample of Stewart Filmscreen’s projects using on-sphere touch on the 24-inch dome display.

“We partnered with Stewart Filmscreen because they are the only manufacturer that can provide the high-quality specialty optical coatings our PufferSphere products require,” said Angus MacFadyen of Pufferfish. “With the highest resolution capabilities available and superior image fidelity, Stewart Filmscreen helps bring our spherical, interactive, multitouch displays to life.”

“For 70 years, Stewart Filmscreen has been changing what’s possible in the world of display technology,” said Stewart Filmscreen CEO Shannon Townley. “Specialty capabilities like PufferSphere multitouch interactive spherical displays are just one example of how our unique manufacturing processes and proprietary formulations enable custom solutions for virtually any application.”