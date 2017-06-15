InfoComm Shatters Records, Looks To Vegas in ’18

Having experienced what David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, Executive Director and CEO, InfoComm International, notes is “the biggest InfoComm show ever held in North America” in Orlando, the association will soon focus on 2018 when the professional AV trade show returns to another magical city, Las Vegas, and its Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) June 2–8, 2018.

In its largest incarnation yet, InfoComm 2017 has attracted a noticeably large throng of young AV professionals, content creators and multifaceted creatives to Orlando. “There are people walking the halls that have never come to an InfoComm event before,” explains Labuskes. “The concept behind the TIDE conference was to ensure that people found relevance and to highlight the importance of the agenda to our faithful, if you will.” Focused on the intersection of content, space and technology, TIDE, held on Tuesday, was conceived to communicate brand values, immerse customers in exceptional experiences and, ultimately, contribute to the bottom line.

This sort of holistic-tech mentality is pervasive at InfoComm, and for good reason. “If you define AV as the convergence of space, content and technology to create experiences for human beings, you have a whole new definition for workforce, industry and a new set of skills that are required, focusing in on the journey that you take your customer through and the engagement with your employees,” adds Labuskes. “That engagement is as dependent, for example, on the quality of the display as it is on the quality of the content and location of the display. When you move to that [viewpoint], you have new sciences—areas of art that become parts of our industry.”